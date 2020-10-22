White House releases ’60 Minutes' interview before air date

(WVLT) - President Donald Trump released a video of his interview on 60 Minutes Thursday, days before it was scheduled to air, according to a report from the Associated Press.

In the video, a producer can be heard giving a five-minute warning for the interview in the background. That’s when President Trump said, “I think that’s enough,” and exited the set.

Vice President Mike Pence also sat down for questions.

When interviewer Lesley Stahl asked what had just happened with President Trump, Pence said, “Lesley, uh, President Trump is a man who speaks his mind. I think it’s one of the great strengths he’s had as president of the United States. The American public always knows where they stand, and he’s always ready to make the case for the American people and the case for the progress we’ve made for the past three and a half years."

According to the AP, President Trump said Stahl’s line of questioning was unfair, saying that questions for Biden would be easier to answer.

CBS News said the White House’s decision to release the tapes violated an agreement the network had with the administration, according to AP.

The interview is still expected to air on CBS Sunday evening at 7:30 alongside an interview with former Vice President Joe Biden.

