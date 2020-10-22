White Pine Boys and Girls Club celebrating Lights on Afterschool

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -COVID-19 is changing the way Boys and Girls Club of Dumplin Valley holds its lights on afterschool programs.

This week and next, they will be giving virtual tours, teaching crafts and even holding a talent show over Facebook live.

The afterschool programs that support students by offering opportunities and experiences such as science, art, fitness, community service and more.

