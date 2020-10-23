Ala. man charged with rape, incest after teen gives birth

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/WVLT) - An Alabama man was charged with rape and incest after an investigation that spanned several months over the course of 2020.

WBRC reported that Pedro Castro was arrested October 1 by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force after social workers reported a pregnant teenager who may have been a victim of abuse in February.

Investigators said the teen’s daughter was born with severe birth defects in July and died at a hospital in Birmingham two weeks later. According to WBRC, the investigation revealed the baby’s mother and father were blood relatives.

Once test results were returned, Castro was arrested and booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond set at $30,000 for the second-degree rape charge and $15,000 for the incest charge.

