Alcoa battles Gatlinburg-Pittman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two undefeated teams face off Friday night in Sevier County.

Both Alcoa and Galtlinburg-Pittman can lock up a region championship with a win Friday night. The numbers favor the Tornadoes, who have outscored their region opponents 232-8 this season.

GP will try and counter by establishing the run with Ethan Stinnett, who rushed for 164 yards in a win over Seymour last week.

