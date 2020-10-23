Alcoa battles Gatlinburg-Pittman
Two undefeated teams face off Friday night in Sevier County.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Both Alcoa and Galtlinburg-Pittman can lock up a region championship with a win Friday night. The numbers favor the Tornadoes, who have outscored their region opponents 232-8 this season.
GP will try and counter by establishing the run with Ethan Stinnett, who rushed for 164 yards in a win over Seymour last week.
