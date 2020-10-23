Best locations to experience the spirit of Halloween in the Great Smoky Mountains

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween will look a little different for most this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

While it may be different from previous years, there are still fun ways to celebrate the season in the Smoky Mountains.

“Although there are fewer events this year, there are still many options to experience fall and Halloween activities in the Smokies,” says Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “We want to let people know there are opportunities to safely participate and still enjoy spooky or fun entertainment for all ages.”

Maple Lane Maze

Since its opening in 1999, this corn maze has become an annual Blount County tradition. (Maple Lane Farm)

This corn maze has been open since 1999 in Blount County. Visitors can enjoy inflatables, slides, hayrides and pumpkins. In the evenings older teens and adults can enjoy the haunted corn maze.

Parkway Drive-In

While it may be different from previous years, there are still fun ways to celebrate the season. (Parkway Drive-In)

Visitors can watch a scary movie on the big screen at the Knoxville Horror Film Fest held at the drive-in. The event will take place on Oct. 23-25 and include horror classics, such as Demons and Return of the Living Dead.

A.M.S. Haunted Attractions

A.M.S. Haunted is a haunted house located on Lamar Alexander Parkway. The attraction is open daily from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There are indoor and outdoor options. The events are free but canned food donations are accepted. They will also hold a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 31 at 12 p.m.

Visit Haunted Cades Cove

Cades Cove mill and bridge in the autumn. Great Smokey Mountains National Park. (Greg Meland | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From graveyards, photos of orbs, one of a woman’s face coming out of the wall of an old church to the legend of Mavis Estep in The Cussing Cover, there are many eerie activities visitors encounter after dusk in Cades Cove.

Spooktacular Extravaganza Drive-Thru

The free Halloween event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Foothills Mall. Children will be able to trick-or-treat from the comfort of their car. Attendees can compete in an online costume contest, decorated car contest or even a Howl-O-Ween costume contest for dogs at Pet Supplies Plus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.