Advertisement

Best locations to experience the spirit of Halloween in the Great Smoky Mountains

While it may be different from previous years, there are still fun ways to celebrate the season in the Smoky Mountains.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween will look a little different for most this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

While it may be different from previous years, there are still fun ways to celebrate the season in the Smoky Mountains.

“Although there are fewer events this year, there are still many options to experience fall and Halloween activities in the Smokies,” says Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “We want to let people know there are opportunities to safely participate and still enjoy spooky or fun entertainment for all ages.”

Maple Lane Maze

Since its opening in 1999, this corn maze has become an annual Blount County tradition.
Since its opening in 1999, this corn maze has become an annual Blount County tradition.(Maple Lane Farm)

This corn maze has been open since 1999 in Blount County. Visitors can enjoy inflatables, slides, hayrides and pumpkins. In the evenings older teens and adults can enjoy the haunted corn maze.

Parkway Drive-In

While it may be different from previous years, there are still fun ways to celebrate the season.
While it may be different from previous years, there are still fun ways to celebrate the season.(Parkway Drive-In)

Visitors can watch a scary movie on the big screen at the Knoxville Horror Film Fest held at the drive-in. The event will take place on Oct. 23-25 and include horror classics, such as Demons and Return of the Living Dead.

A.M.S. Haunted Attractions

A.M.S. Haunted is a haunted house located on Lamar Alexander Parkway. The attraction is open daily from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. There are indoor and outdoor options. The events are free but canned food donations are accepted. They will also hold a trunk-or-treat event on Oct. 31 at 12 p.m.

Visit Haunted Cades Cove

Cades Cove mill and bridge in the autumn. Great Smokey Mountains National Park.
Cades Cove mill and bridge in the autumn. Great Smokey Mountains National Park.(Greg Meland | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

From graveyards, photos of orbs, one of a woman’s face coming out of the wall of an old church to the legend of Mavis Estep in The Cussing Cover, there are many eerie activities visitors encounter after dusk in Cades Cove.

Spooktacular Extravaganza Drive-Thru

The free Halloween event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Foothills Mall. Children will be able to trick-or-treat from the comfort of their car. Attendees can compete in an online costume contest, decorated car contest or even a Howl-O-Ween costume contest for dogs at Pet Supplies Plus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TSA discovers loaded handgun in passenger’s bag at Tenn. airport

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
It is unclear whether the passenger will face charges.

News

Baby found safe after being taken; Monroe, La. hospital releases statement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Police say 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a backpack.

News

UT will not offer pass/no pass grading options for fall students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
University of Tennessee officials say they will not offer a pass/no pass grading option for final grades during the fall 2020 semester.

News

Blount County Schools encouraging students to apply for Tennessee Promise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Blount County students are encouraged to apply now as applications for the class of 2021 are due on Nov. 2.

Latest News

News

Blount County Schools encouraging students to apply for Tennessee Promise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Blount County students are encouraged to apply now as applications for the class of 2021 are due on Nov. 2.

News

Kentucky State Police host virtual costume contest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Kentucky State Police want to see your Halloween costume!

News

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

News

KPD releases photos of suspects accused in alleged shooting incident near UT campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
KPD released photos of three individuals believed to be involved in the incident.

News

’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign started Thursday, Oct. 1 for the start of breast cancer awareness month.

News

FBI searching for suspect in Oak Ridge Turnpike bank robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said a man in his 20s wearing a black knit cap, red face mask, black or dark gray hoodie and blue jeans passed a note to tellers stating it was a bank robbery and demanded money.