Blount County Schools encouraging students to apply for Tennessee Promise

Blount County students are encouraged to apply now as applications for the class of 2021 are due on Nov. 2.
(KY3)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County’s TN Promise applications are down nearly 30 percent, according to Tennessee Achieves.

As of Oct. 19, officials said the application numbers are lower than normal. Blount County students are encouraged to apply now as applications for the class of 2021 are due on Nov. 2.

“High school seniors who do not apply for TN Promise by the deadline on Nov. 2 will not be eligible to receive Tennessee Promise dollars at any point in the future,” Director of Partnership Programs Jessica Belitz said Thursday. “This is an urgent message to students and their parents to make sure they get these applications in on time.”

Tennessee Promise provides scholarships to guarantee high school graduates up to five consecutive semesters of free tuition at the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology and other institutions.

“I realize that this year’s pandemic has presented many challenges for our students and our educators, but we don’t want to see students miss out on this financial support, which could cause them even more stress in the future,” Belitz said. “We need these students to continue on where they can gain the skills necessary to take advantage of the lucrative careers that are offered in Blount County.”

Students must submit their applications online by Nov. 2.

