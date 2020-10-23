Advertisement

Blue skies leaving, active pattern starting

At least the rain is trending lighter for the Vols game, but we have soggy weather ahead
By Ben Cathey
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After several days in a row with blue sky and fall colors, we’re bringing in a cloudy - and often slightly rainy - weather pattern.

Good news: the 'Bama vs. Vols game is trending drier.

More showers are back Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday/Friday of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds ahead of the next rain event are already moving in. One or two showers move south-to-north up the valley floor early in the afternoon, but most of the rain is getting here after dark.

We’re still quite warm, nearly 10° above this late October average high. Can you believe Halloween is only a week away and we’re nearly 80°?

You can expect to see a few cooler rain showers at the end of high school football, but delays are not likely. The heavier bands of rain should remain on the Cumberland Plateau. Some in Fentress County, Wayne (KY), and Cumberland could pick up a gradual inch of rain but the bands really taper off as they move east.

A lot of these showers come as we sleep tonight, and so it’s largely wrapped up by dawn.

In your ‘I’m All Vol’ forecast, we’ll have limited sunshine at Neyland Stadium. Game-time temps on the riverfront should be in the upper 60s, so warmer than last weekend, but still potentially jacket weather if you’re in the shadowed seats.

That same forecast - middle 60s to near 70°, and diminishing rain showers - applies for the rest of East Tennessee.

Saturday's 3:30 PM game on WVLT, with Alabama at UT
Saturday's 3:30 PM game on WVLT, with Alabama at UT(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A few raindrops fall on us Sunday but it’s not really ‘organized’ into a front. It’s more like a summer patch of rain, but nothing too serious. We’re also going to be a a touch warmer than Saturday, back to the middle 70s.

Monday looks nice, as well, but we’re primed for a pretty big drop by Thursday.

A powerful cold front rolls out of the Rockies. While it leaves some out west with snow-capped mountains, it brings us cool rain.

Meanwhile another Gulf of Mexico low moves here next Friday and Saturday. That’s Halloween!

This is our best threat for heavier rain in the extended forecast.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

WVLT

Warm days continue, dry for now

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
Near 80 degrees this week, but increasing rain chances ahead with cold fronts.

WVLT

Rain, more seasonable air return by Friday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Around 80 degrees for now, before rain and colder air move in again.