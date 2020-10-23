Bojangles to host drive-thru tailgate ahead of Vols game against Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer fans are invited to take part in a drive-thru tailgate experience hosted by Bojangles ahead of the UT vs. Alabama football game.

The Bojangles located at 2714 Chapman Highway will host the event Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Volunteer fans aren’t able to tailgate ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide and a very limited number will be able to cheer the team on in person at Neyland Stadium during the game," the fast-food chain said in a release. "Have no fear! Bojangles is coming to the rescue to still make gameday special by hosting a Drive-Thru Tailgate.”

The tailgate event will feature a one-of-a-kind tailgate party with orange and white balloon arches and festive music over the loudspeakers. The first 200 guests in the drive-thru will receive $5 gift cards.

