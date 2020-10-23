Catholic travels to West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Already eliminated from the playoffs, Catholic is heading to West in place of Fulton program dealing with COVID-19 issues.

A win over the top-ranked Rebels would make a difficult season better. The Rebels will have to deal with a pair of players who have offers from Tennessee. QB Kaden Martin and his favorite target, wide receiver Tommy Winton, have gotten offers.

They’ll have their hands full with a West defense that’s helped lead the Rebels to an impressive 8-0 record.

