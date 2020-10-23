Advertisement

Catholic travels to West

Already eliminated from the playoffs, Catholic is heading to West in place of a Fulton program dealing with COVID-19 issues.
(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Already eliminated from the playoffs, Catholic is heading to West in place of Fulton program dealing with COVID-19 issues.

A win over the top-ranked Rebels would make a difficult season better. The Rebels will have to deal with a pair of players who have offers from Tennessee. QB Kaden Martin and his favorite target, wide receiver Tommy Winton, have gotten offers.

They’ll have their hands full with a West defense that’s helped lead the Rebels to an impressive 8-0 record.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Alcoa battles Gatlinburg-Pittman

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Two undefeated teams face off Friday night in Sevier County.

Sports

Grace Christian faces off against CAK

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Grace Christian is taking on CAK Friday night.

News

Panthers and Wildcats headline Week-10 of Varsity All Access

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Our Game of the Week features Powell at oak Ridge

News

UT athletic department reducing payroll beginning November 1st

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By Zack Rickens
The reduction impacts coaches, but not head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, who agreed to defer his $400,000 raise to the next fiscal year.

Latest News

News

What’s it like to be reunited with his brother? UT’s Cade Mays tells all that and more

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT
|
By Rick Russo
Cade Mays discusses several topics including decision to leave Georgia and the constant shuffling of his new offensive line

Sports

On playing with brother Cooper | Cade Mays

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT

Contact Us

On being cleared to play | Cade Mays

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT

Sports

On shuffling of offensive line | Cade Mays

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT

Sports

On decision to leave Georgia | Cade Mays

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:30 PM EDT

Sports

Pruitt not ready to put QB 'Jarrett Guarantano on the shelf’

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT
|
By Maggie Gregg
Did he make a few mistakes? Saturday? Sure he did. Okay, but I think everybody on our football team and in our organization all could have done better starting with me. So this isn't about one person. It's about everybody within our program. And I think everybody within our program understands that."