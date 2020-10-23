Advertisement

CDC survey shows spike in mental health issues among Americans due to pandemic

Recent data from the Census Bureau showed nearly a third of Americans reported experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety or both.
(KOTA)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a significant increase in individuals suffering from mental illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly one in five adults in the U.S. reported living with a mental illness in 2019, according to the CDC. Officials said, six months into the pandemic, a CDC survey found more than 40 percent of respondents said they struggled with their mental health.

The CDC reported most respondents said their struggles were related to the pandemic itself or measures put in place to contain it, like social distancing and working from home.

October is National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month. Officials said online screening is one of the quickest ways to determine if a person is experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, PTSD or other mental health conditions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

