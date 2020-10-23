Clouds and rain chances increasing today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 8-day forecast is really cooling down, with on and off rain at times we are just starting that downward temperature trend this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy, with some patchy fog. Temperatures are starting the day in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. We also have spotty rain chances early to midday, but then scattered rain developing this afternoon. Then, this evening starts a greater chance for rain and storms. Today’s high is around 78 degrees, so we’re still warmer than normal, but cutting out that sunshine takes away some of our comfort. Keep that umbrella handy today.

Tonight is the best chance for rain, with a 60% coverage of our area in rain and storms. We’ll only cool to around 61 degrees under a blanket of clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

The scattered rain and storms continue Saturday. The coverage is a bit better in the morning, with showers and storms becoming isolated in the afternoon. That’s some “good news” for the I’m All Vol Forecast for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game, with Alabama coming to town. The earlier concentration of rain also means temperatures are a little cooler for the afternoon, with a high of 70 degrees right around kickoff.

Saturday's 3:30 PM game on WVLT, with Alabama at UT (WVLT)

A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially along our elevation chances. Temperatures rebound a bit, with a high around 75 degrees.

Monday comes with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and a mostly cloudy view that can help to create an isolated shower.

We’ll see a few showers slowly building back up. It’s a few showers at times and more low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday,

The next front follows pretty quickly behind the first, bringing scattered rain back late Monday through Tuesday. This takes us from upper 70s on Monday to the low 70s on Tuesday. We’re seeing waves of rain at times through next week, as more cold air presses in and brings down those high temperatures.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast where you live on WVLT News!

Friday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.