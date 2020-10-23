Advertisement

Confederate monument removed from Madison County, Alabama, courthouse

By WAFF staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A Confederate monument is no longer standing in front of the Madison County Courthouse in downtown Huntsville.

Law enforcement began blocking off the area surrounding the statue around 11 p.m. Thursday. The monument was officially taken down around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

After years of protests, the issue was reignited this spring amid nationwide protests over racial inequality. After several months of back and forth between the Huntsville City Council and Madison County Commission, the decision was apparently made within the past couple of weeks.

As news of the removal spread online, a handful of people came to Courthouse Square to witness the moment in person.

Joretha Wright told us “I’m speechless, literally speechless. It’s an amazing time for our culture and for people of all colors. I’m excited that I’m able to watch this event happen during this time.”

The monument was relocated to Maple Hill Cemetery, a few blocks away.

The City of Huntsville issued a press release on the monument removal Friday morning. City Administrator John Hamilton commented on the removal process within the update.

“We started mobilizing overnight to make as much progress as possible before businesses opened in the morning and traffic resumed,” said Hamilton. “We hope to complete the move in one day, but our primary focus is on safely and securely moving the monument.”

Madison County Commissioners have been working since June to find a lawful way to move the statue. Mayor Tommy Battle and the Huntsville City Council offered the City’s assistance to secure a suitable location and presented a historic area in the cemetery as an alternative where many Civil War soldiers are buried.

Copyright 2020 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee draws 19,000 applicants to be poll workers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say presidential elections in Tennessee require about 17,000 poll officials statewide.

News

Best locations to experience the spirit of Halloween in the Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Halloween will look a little different for most this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Politics Headlines

Trump: Sudan to join UAE, Bahrain in recognizing Israel

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By DEB RIECHMANN and MATTHEW LEE
The deal, which would deepen Sudan’s engagement with the West, follows Trump’s conditional agreement this week to remove the North African nation from the list of state sponsors of terrorism if it pays compensation to American victims of terror attacks.

National Politics

Balance of power at stake in 2020 election

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
The House and Senate are also on the ballot and up for grabs in the 2020 election.

National

Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 41 million people and killed more than 1.1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Latest News

News

TSA discovers loaded handgun in passenger’s bag at Tenn. airport

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
It is unclear whether the passenger will face charges.

Politics Headlines

Trump, Biden frame closing appeals for sprint to election

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JONATHAN LEMIRE and WILL WEISSERT
The coronavirus was a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump headed to Florida and Biden prepared to address the topic in Delaware.

News

Baby found safe after being taken; Monroe, La. hospital releases statement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Police say 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a backpack.

News

UT will not offer pass/no pass grading options for fall students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
University of Tennessee officials say they will not offer a pass/no pass grading option for final grades during the fall 2020 semester.

News

Blount County Schools encouraging students to apply for Tennessee Promise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Blount County students are encouraged to apply now as applications for the class of 2021 are due on Nov. 2.

News

Kentucky State Police host virtual costume contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Kentucky State Police want to see your Halloween costume!