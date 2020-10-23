Could McMinn County break Maryville’s 20-year region game winning streak?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville has not lost a region game in 20 years. McMinn County looks to change that in tonight’s region match up.

The winner will finish as the top seed in Region 2-6A.

Maryville running back Parker McGill has rushed for 933 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead a powerful Maryville offense.

However, the Red Rebels' defense will be tested by a McMinn County team that has averaged 47 points per game.

