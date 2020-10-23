Could McMinn County break Maryville’s 20-year region game winning streak?
Maryville has not lost a region game in 20 years. McMinn County looks to change that in tonight’s region match up.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The winner will finish as the top seed in Region 2-6A.
Maryville running back Parker McGill has rushed for 933 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead a powerful Maryville offense.
However, the Red Rebels' defense will be tested by a McMinn County team that has averaged 47 points per game.
