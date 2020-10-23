East Tenn. chief medical officer charged with DUI

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee chief medical officer was charged with a DUI after he was reportedly driving under the influence and hit a light pole in Kingsport Sunday, October 18, WJHL reported.

According to reports, Kingsport Police Department officers responded to a reported crash in the 1700 block of North Eastman Road Sunday around 7:35 p.m. Upon arrival, officers said they found a white Mercedes crashed into a light pole.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Herbert Ladley, Chief Medical Officer at Ballad Health.

Police said Ladley had slurred speech and was unable to answer questions clearly. He also reportedly fell to the ground after an officer had to help him out of his car for a sobriety test.

Ladley was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center, where he stayed overnight.

He was issued citations for driving under the influence, drivers to exercise due care and failure to comply with financial responsibility.

Ladley is scheduled to appear in court on January 28.

