FBI searching for suspect in Oak Ridge Turnpike bank robbery

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Oak Ridge Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are searching for a suspect accused of robbing One Bank Friday morning.

According to officials, ORPD received a silent alarm to the bank located at 1298 Oak Ridge Turnpike around 8:35 a.m. Immediately after, dispatch reported receiving a call about the robbery.

Police said a man in his 20s wearing a black knit cap, red face mask, black or dark gray hoodie and blue jeans passed a note to tellers stating it was a bank robbery and demanded money.

Investigators said no weapon was displayed and the suspect left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home.

