Get baked goods and yardsale treasures at Pigeon Forge event

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A fall bake and yard sale is being planned in Pigeon Forge.

The 2 Sisters Creative Catering in Pigeon Forge will hold an event November 7th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out homemade foods, carnival games, face painting for the kids and much more.

Don’t forget free donuts and coffee just for coming out.

