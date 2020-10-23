Get baked goods and yardsale treasures at Pigeon Forge event
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A fall bake and yard sale is being planned in Pigeon Forge.
The 2 Sisters Creative Catering in Pigeon Forge will hold an event November 7th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Check out homemade foods, carnival games, face painting for the kids and much more.
Don’t forget free donuts and coffee just for coming out.
