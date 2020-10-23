Grace Christian faces off against CAK

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grace Christian is taking on CAK Friday night.

Tonight, the Warriors can clinch the region championship with a victor over the Rams, who are coming off their first loss of the season. Grace Christian can remain in the running for a region title with a win.

Key players for each team include JD Dunn, who has rushed over 1,100 yards and 11 touch downs for CAK. Grace Christian is led by quarterback Cooper Riggs, who has passed for almost 2,300 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.