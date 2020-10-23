Green puppy named Pistachio born in Italy

(WVLT/CBS) - A farmer in Italy welcomed a litter of five puppies earlier in October, but one of those pups stood out a little from the rest. Cristian Mallocci couldn’t believe his eyes when one of them was born with green fur, Reuters reports.

CBS reported that Mallocci’s dog, Spelacchia, gave birth to four other dogs with white fur, the same color as hers. So what explains the green on her fifth puppy (named Pistachio)?

Scientists believe it happens when pale puppies come into contact with biliverdin in their mother’s womb. It’s also the pigment that makes bruises sometimes appear green.

The pup won’t always be green, however, as the color will fade as Pistachio grows older, but Pistachio is lucky, as Mallocci is set to keep the pup on the farm. The others will be given away.

Pistachio will be trained to look after the sheep on Mallocci’s farm, just like Pistachio’s mom.

Green is a symbol of luck and hope, so it may have been meant to be that the dog could make people smile amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mallocci said.

