‘I’m pretty sure we have a body part on our hands’: Pike County couple opens bizarre package

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kayla Kendrick owns a re-sale business, buying and selling items from wholesale pallet places. It is a venture that she says holds a lot of surprises.

“You never know what you’re gonna get in a pallet," Kendrick said.

But this week held a mystery that may never be answered.

”I expected this item to be an RC Lipo battery charger. And that was definitely not what I got," she said.

The box was covered in a strange liquid despite appearing to never have been opened. So Kayla called on her husband Tyler to help cut it open and was met with a shock.

“He opened it and said, ‘Kayla, this is not what you’re going to think. I’m pretty sure we have a body part on our hands,'" she said. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh, wow. I’ve probably got a black market organ of some sort.’”

The strange liquid covered two items wrapped in brown paper and was paired with a smell that Kayla said was almost indescribable.

“It smelled like somebody died in my house,” she said.

Tyler, an ICU nurse, made a call to find a kitchen knife and dissect the situation.

“He wanted to see for himself," she said. "No better way of finding out what something is than cutting it in half.”

The slice resulted in a more intense smell and the couple immediately contacted Kentucky State Police, worried the possible organs were human. Kayla said KSP looked at the items and decided it was likely a food-related item that was stored with the pallet items in the wrong temperature.

Kayla said she isn’t sure what she had on her kitchen counter, but she is going to be more cautious with future pallets.

“I would have loved to have known exactly what it was," she said. “But there’s no truth to be known.”

Now she is left with more questions and one less kitchen knife.

“He just had to use my Pioneer Woman knife and I was mad," she laughed. “I was like, ‘you used my perfectly good Pioneer Woman knife and I am obsessed with Pioneer Woman.’”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

