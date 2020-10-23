Advertisement

Kentucky couple accused of torturing child

By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WVLT/WKYT) - A Kentucky couple is in custody after they were accused of torturing a child.

Police said Bruce Mitchell and Ashley Anderson allegedly restrained a young boy with duct tape and zip ties.

Arrest citations detailed accusations of both physical and sexual abuse. Investigators said Anderson recorded the abuse on video.

Mitchell and Anderson are charged with criminal abuse of a child and sodomy.

