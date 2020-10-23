Kentucky State Police host virtual costume contest

(WVLT) - Kentucky State Police want to see your Halloween costume!

KSP is asking participants to submit photos of their ghoulish getups for a virtual costume contest.

Facebook users can “like” photo submissions on the KSP page. Whoever garners the most likes in each category will be named the winner.

Officials say winners will receive a prize.

Photo submissions must be emailed to kspsocialmedia@ky.gov by October 31 at 5 p.m.

The winners will be announced on November 4.

Vote for your favorite on the KSP Facebook Page.

