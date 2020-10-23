Advertisement

Kentucky State Police host virtual costume contest

Kentucky State Police want to see your Halloween costume!
KSP Halloween Costume Contest
KSP Halloween Costume Contest(KSP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT) - Kentucky State Police want to see your Halloween costume!

KSP is asking participants to submit photos of their ghoulish getups for a virtual costume contest.

Facebook users can “like” photo submissions on the KSP page. Whoever garners the most likes in each category will be named the winner.

Officials say winners will receive a prize.

Photo submissions must be emailed to kspsocialmedia@ky.gov by October 31 at 5 p.m.

The winners will be announced on November 4.

Vote for your favorite on the KSP Facebook Page.

