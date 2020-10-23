Advertisement

Kingsport police searching for missing mother, three children

They are believed to be traveling in a Sedona minivan with an unknown license plate number.
Whitney Elliot
Whitney Elliot(Kingsport Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kingsport Police asked for the public’s help in the search for a mother and her three children after they failed to appear in court Wednesday.

According to police, the mother, Whitney Elliot, 31, is considered “missing” and her three children are considered to be “missing and endangered.”

The three children are Cloe Barnette, 3, Creed Elliot, 3, and Zandyn Elliot, 1. They are believed to be traveling in a Sedona minivan with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

