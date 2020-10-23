Advertisement

Knoxville man charged with murder after girlfriend found shot, killed in car

Caelan Greenfield, 22 /
Caelan Greenfield, 22 /(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a 22-year-old was arrested Friday following a fatal overnight shooting.

Around 12:30 a.m., KPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 7900 block of Gleason Drive.

The suspect, Caelen Greenfield, 22, called 911 and reported that he had shot his girlfriend, according to KPD. Greenfield fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police discovered a 21-year-old woman inside a vehicle killed with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead on the scene. While officers were on the scene, Greenfield returned in a silver Hyundai. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect fled the scene.

After a brief chase, officers were able to arrest Greenfield and transport him to the KPD headquarters where he was interviewed by the department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

During the interview, investigators said Greenfield admitted to being in a verbal argument with the victim. The argument reportedly happened after the victim expressed her desire to end the relationship and “get space” from Greenfield. Greenfield said he left the victim’s vehicle and returned with a gun. According to police, the argument continued to the point Greenfield began pointing the gun at the victim until she was shot in the chest.

Greenfield was charged with first-degree murder and evading arrest. He was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility and being held on a $250,000 bond.

The identity of the victim is being withheld while authorities work to notify family members.

