KPD fighting rise in gang activity

The Knoxville Police Department says they’re targeting gangs after a recent rise in violence and drug activity.
Knoxville Police Department
Knoxville Police Department(KPD)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department says they’re targeting gangs after a recent rise in violence and drug activity.

Captain Tony Willis says they’re working with other local and federal agencies to crack down on crime perpetrated by gangs.

They’re seeing gang members coming from cities like Detroit who are inciting feuds here in Knoxville. Willis says the department’s efforts have thwarted some attacks.

“We are currently having gang conflict. That is no secret and we should be transparent about that, that is happening. However, we have some amazingly dedicated people in this agency who are combating that every day and every night and we have our finger on the pulse we know who the actors are. We need the community’s help and we are getting it,” said Willis.

He says they need churches, neighborhoods, and organizations to band together to reach out to kids who might be considering the gang lifestyle.

