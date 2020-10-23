Advertisement

KPD looking for man accused of breaking into coin machine at car wash

If you recognized the man in the photo, contact KPD at (865) 215-7000.
suspect seen on camera breaking into coin machine
suspect seen on camera breaking into coin machine(KPD)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who they say vandalized and broke into a coin machine at a car wash.

The alleged incident occurred at Sparkle Car Wash located at 5504 Central Avenue Pike.

KPD says the suspect “should have a cut on his right arm from the crowbar used to break into the machine.”

If you recognized the man in the photo, contact KPD at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.

