KPD looking for man accused of breaking into coin machine at car wash
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man who they say vandalized and broke into a coin machine at a car wash.
The alleged incident occurred at Sparkle Car Wash located at 5504 Central Avenue Pike.
KPD says the suspect “should have a cut on his right arm from the crowbar used to break into the machine.”
If you recognized the man in the photo, contact KPD at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov.
