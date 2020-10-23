Advertisement

Lego unveils Sesame Street themed blocks

The sets will be available some time next month.
Sesame Street Lego set
Sesame Street Lego set(Leggo)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lego unveiled a new Sesame Street themed building set will soon be available for kids.

The set mimics the famous New York City neighborhood that is the setting for Sesame Street.

The set includes toys like Hooper’s store, Oscar The Grouch’s trash can, Bert and Ernie’s apartment, and Big Bird’s nest. It also comes with mini versions off your child’s favorite characters.

The sets will be available sometime next month.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ala. man charged with rape, incest after teen gives birth

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Alabama man was charged with rape and incest after an investigation that spanned several months over the course of 2020.

News

RMWP John McCulley

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Could McMinn County break Maryville’s 20-year region game winning streak?

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Maryville has not lost a region game in 20 years. McMinn County looks to change that in tonight’s region match up.

News

Powell takes on Oak Ridge

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Rick Russo
Powell faces off against Oak Ridge in Friday’s game. The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. chief medical officer charged with DUI

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
He was issued citations for driving under the influence, drivers to exercise due care and failure to comply with financial responsibility.

News

Kentucky couple accused of torturing child

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Mitchell and Anderson are charged with criminal abuse of a child and sodomy.

News

Turning the light off; after nearly five decades a Monroe County business is closing its doors

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lamp Post restaurant building is set to be sold

Forecast

Blue skies leaving, active pattern starting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
At least the rain is trending lighter for the Vols game, but we have soggy weather ahead

News

Panthers and Wildcats headline Week-10 of Varsity All Access

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Our Game of the Week features Powell at oak Ridge

News

KPD looking for man accused of breaking into coin machine at car wash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
If you recognized the man in the photo, contact KPD at (865) 215-7000.