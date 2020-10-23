Lego unveils Sesame Street themed blocks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lego unveiled a new Sesame Street themed building set will soon be available for kids.

The set mimics the famous New York City neighborhood that is the setting for Sesame Street.

The set includes toys like Hooper’s store, Oscar The Grouch’s trash can, Bert and Ernie’s apartment, and Big Bird’s nest. It also comes with mini versions off your child’s favorite characters.

The sets will be available sometime next month.

