Oakes Farm in Corryton serving up fall fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween is creeping closer. If you haven’t gotten a taste of fall yet, Oakes Farms has plenty of pumpkins for you to pick.

Ethan Hilbert and his family have been coming to Oakes Farm for years.

“His name is Jeff. I’ll name him, carve him, and then if she’ll let me, I’ll squish him,” said Hilbert

On this trip to the pumpkin patch, they’re wearing masks to match their Halloween costumes.

Owner Ken Oakes says they ask people to wear masks inside and to social distance when possible. He added signs that fit the farm theme.

“We sort of adjusted them for us. Instead of staying 6 feet apart, it says stay six pumpkins apart or stay two goats apart and we have a sign with a goat with a mask. Just to remind folks that we are in Knox County, and there is a Knox County mandate so we’re trying to abide by that,” said Oakes.

They’re asking people to book online and limiting the number of people who can attend. There are handwashing stations and staff wear masks.

“We’ve heard from a lot of families who say we’re so glad you chose to open up this year because we were looking forward to getting out of the house and doing something as a family. That’s what we’re all about getting families together,” said Oakes.

Time is winding down to play with goats, hop on a hayride, or get lost in their corn maze. Their last day is November 1st.

