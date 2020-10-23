Advertisement

Panthers and Wildcats headline Week-10 of Varsity All Access

Powell and Oak Ridge lock up in our VAA Game of the Week
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re in the home stretch of this 2020 high school football season, and several intriguing games highlight this Friday night beginning with our Varsity All Access Game of the Week, Powell at Oak Ridge:

Powell (7-1, 4-1 3-5A) at Oak Ridge (5-3, 3-1)

The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed in the region heading into the playoffs with the loser finishing in 3rd place. Matt Lowe’s Panthers are coming off their first loss of the season, a hard fought battle at West. Oak Ridge has won three straight games, led by the running of Kendall Jackson, who’s rushed for over 450 yards and four touchdowns in those games.

Maryville (8-0, 4-0 2-6A) at McMinn County (8-0, 4-0)

Maryville has not lost a region game in 20 years. McMinn County will try and change that in this huge region match up. The winner will finish as the top seed in Region 2-6A. Maryville running back Parker McGill, has rushed for 933 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead a powerful Maryville offense. But the Red Rebels defense will be tested by a McMinn County team averaging 47 points a game.

Grace Christian (7-1, 3-1 DII-AA East) at CAK (8-0, 4-0)

The Warriors can clinch the region championship with a victory Friday night over the Rams, who are coming off their first loss of the season. GCA can remain in the running for a region title with a win. Key players for each team include JD Dunn, who’s rushed over 11 hundred yards and 11 touchdowns for CAK. Grace Christian is led by quarterback Cooper Riggs, who’s passed for almost 23 hundred yards and 27 touchdowns.

Catholic (2-4) at West (8-0)

Already eliminated from the playoffs, Catholic travels to West in place of a Fulton program dealing with Covid issues. No question, a win over the top-ranked Rebels would make would been a difficult season, for Steve Matthew’s Fighting Irish. The Rebels will have to deal with a pair of players who have offers from Tennessee. Quarterback Kaden martin and his favorite target, wide receiver Tommy Winton. They’ll have their hands full with a West defense that’s helped lead the Rebels to an impressive 8-0 record.

Alcoa (7-1, 5-0 2-3A) at Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-1, 4-0)

A pair of undefeated teams in Region 2-3A hook up Friday night in Sevier County. Both Alcoa and Gatlinburg-Pittman can lock up a region championship with a win Friday night. The numbers favor Gary Rankin’s Tornadoes who have outscored their region opponents 232-8 this season. G-P will try and counter by establishing the run with Ethan Stinnett, who rushed for 164 yards in a win over Seymour last week.

