Victim flown to hospital after shooting incident at Pigeon Forge hotel

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said a victim was flown by Lifestar to an area hospital after a possible shooting incident at a Pigeon Forge hotel Friday evening.

Officials were on scene at the Cold Creek Resort at around 5:30 p.m., however, Sevier County dispatch could not reveal any details.

According to the police chief, investigators were called to the hotel for a possible shooting incident.

The chief told WVLT News Sevier County Bureau Chief, “It appears that someone was playing with a gun, and it went off accidentally.”

Pigeon Forge Police investing a shooting at Cold Creek Resort. Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Friday, October 23, 2020

Investigators said the information is only preliminary as they continue to obtain information from the scene. Police said more information would be released when it becomes available.

Crime scene tape surrounds most of the Cold Creek Resort in Pigeon Forge. @wvltkyle reports that the police chief said, “It appears that someone was playing with a gun and it went off accidentally. It's early in the investigation though.” @wvlt pic.twitter.com/6SRiwSaS5z — Amanda Hara (@AmandaHara) October 23, 2020

