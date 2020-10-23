Powell takes on Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Powell faces off against Oak Ridge in Friday’s game. The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed in the region heading the playoffs with the loser finishing in third.

Matt Lowe’s Panthers are coming off their first loss of the season, a hard-fought battle at West, while Oak Ridge has won three straight games.

They’re led by running of Kendall Jackson, who has rushed for over 450 yards and four touchdowns in those games.

The teams play tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.