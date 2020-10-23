Advertisement

Roane State offers students in need to-go food pantry

Roane State Community College food pantry
Roane State Community College food pantry(Roane State)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College is now offering its students a “Food Pantry On-The-Go” to address food insecurity on campus.

“We’ve already decided we will do this again,” Dean of Students Dr. Lisa Steffensen declared less than two hours into Wednesday’s event. “We’re really pleased with the turnout.”

Roane State says the to-go pantry is “the latest effort by the college to help students who may have food insecurity issues that have only increased as the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on." The school said several students already suffered from food insecurity, but since the pandemic hit, it has only worsened.

In addition to the new to-go pantry, Roane State said it has food pantries at all of its largest campuses including Roane County, Cumberland County and Oak Ridge.

“We know not everybody can get to those campuses regularly, so we want to try to make it more convenient for students,” Steffensen said. A date and location for the next mobile food pantry hasn’t been determined yet, she said, but will be announced as soon as it’s finalized

If you have questions or want more information about the pantry, you can email raiderpantry@roanestate.edu or visit the school’s website at roanestate.edu/foodpantry.

