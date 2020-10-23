Seymour Fire Department needs help finding 200-pound, concrete “Sparky”
Sparky is a black and white Dalmatian sitting on an orange platform with a white Power T logo.
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating “Sparky”, a 200-pound concrete dog statue.
Sparky is a black and white Dalmatian sitting on an orange platform with a white Power T logo.
“He was a spark, to those that serve our community!” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.
If you find Sparky, you can reach the fire department at (865) 851-1157.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.