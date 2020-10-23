T. Graham Brown holding concert in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A few tickets remain for a chart-topping concert in Pigeon Forge this weekend.

T. Graham Brown will be at the Theatre of the Stars for a concert on Sunday. The show will start at 8 p.m.

You may remember some of his hits on the country and gospel charts like “Water Into Wine” and “I Tell It Like It Used To Be.”

He just released his latest album and it’s all acoustic, which his show will highlight.

“Sometimes someone in the audience will shout out a title and I’ll do that. It’s kind of loose if we want it to be and I’ll be interacting with the audience it’s pretty fun, and I think everybody will have a good time, I always have a good time,” said Brown.

Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and been on stage at the Grand Ole Opry more than 300 times.

