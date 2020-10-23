Advertisement

Tennessee man named the world’s tallest firefighter

Brandon Berridge, 28, from Winchester, Tenn. stands above the rest at 6 ft. 11.17 in, earning him the world record title.
Brandon Berridge is bringing his local fire station to new heeights as the world’s tallest firefighter.
Brandon Berridge is bringing his local fire station to new heeights as the world's tallest firefighter.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was named the ‘World’s Tallest Firefighter,' according to Guinness World Records.



Berridge became a firefighter in 2015 after he was inspired by the stories of relatives who also served as firefighters. He has been a firefighter of the Tullahoma Fire Department since March 2016. Officials said Berridge, “has been helping his community as an integral member of his firehouse.”

As a nearly seven-foot firefighter, Berridge said, “confined spaces are the biggest obstacle being as tall as I am.” He said his height is an advantage, however, when performing smoke alarm installations, checking higher areas for fires and scouting out issues that a firefighter of an average height cannot.

