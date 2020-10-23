Tennessee man named the world’s tallest firefighter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was named the ‘World’s Tallest Firefighter,' according to Guinness World Records.

Brandon Berridge, 28, from Winchester, Tenn. stands above the rest at 6 ft. 11.17 in, earning him the world record title.

Berridge became a firefighter in 2015 after he was inspired by the stories of relatives who also served as firefighters. He has been a firefighter of the Tullahoma Fire Department since March 2016. Officials said Berridge, “has been helping his community as an integral member of his firehouse.”

As a nearly seven-foot firefighter, Berridge said, “confined spaces are the biggest obstacle being as tall as I am.” He said his height is an advantage, however, when performing smoke alarm installations, checking higher areas for fires and scouting out issues that a firefighter of an average height cannot.

