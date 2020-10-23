Tomorrow is the last Saturday to early vote in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday marks the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot during the early voting period before the Nov. 3 election.

Early voting officially ends on Thursday, Oct. 29. Voters will then be able to cast their ballot on Election Day.

“Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting to make your voice heard.”

More than one million Tennessee residents have taken advantage of the early voting period in 2020.

According to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, early voting numbers are nearly 47 percent ahead of the previous record in 2016.

Early voting will be available at these locations:

City-County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.

The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40

New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane

Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway

Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway

Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive

NEW- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Highway

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Ave. (Only open final four days)

For other counties visit TN.Gov for polling information.

