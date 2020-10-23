Advertisement

Traffic deaths down in Knoxville, up in Memphis, state data says

A new report on traffic fatalities says roadway deaths are down in Knoxville, but are rising in Memphis.
(WRDW)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report on traffic fatalities says roadway deaths are down in Knoxville but are rising in Memphis.

A report from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said deaths in the Knoxville district, which includes Anderson, Blount Campbell, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union Counties, are down compared to this time later year.

The report says Knox County saw a difference of 17 fewer deaths this year compared to 2019. Monroe County saw nine more deaths, Union County saw four more and Anderson County saw one more.

According to WREG, the Memphis district saw upwards of 50 percent more roadway fatalities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

