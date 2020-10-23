TSA discovers loaded handgun in passenger’s bag at Tenn. airport

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said agents found a loaded handgun in a passenger’s bag at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Thursday, WTVC reported.

According to TSA, agents discovered the loaded .40 caliber handgun in a carry-on bag around 3:00 p.m. at one of the airport’s checkpoints.

TSA reported its findings to Chattanooga Police, who took the bag and escorted the passenger out.

It is unclear whether the passenger will face charges.

TSA reminds passengers that you are allowed to travel with a gun, but it must be unloaded and in the proper carrying case. It cannot be transported in carry-on luggage, it must be in checked bags.

