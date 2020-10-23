University of Tennessee sets enrollment record during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tenessee Board of Trustees announced the school system set new enrollment records during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the board met virtually Thursday and Friday and praised the work of each campus for their strong enrollment in 2020, the University’s financial strength despite economic impacts due to COVID-19 and the efforts of the campuses to keep their faculty, staff and students safe.

“We have had good efforts across all of the campuses, as well as assistance from the state and federal governments,” UT Board of Trustees Chair John Compton said. “We’re able to get through this COVID situation just fine for right now.”

Overall enrollment across the system increased 1.9 percent to an all-time high of 52,559 students. More than 41,100 students enrolled as undergraduates, more than 8,800 first-year students enrolled and more than 11,300 students enrolled in graduate and professional schools.

According to UT President Randy Boyd d a record of more than 8,600 received degrees in 2020.

“Our enrollment numbers are impressive and that is helping with the COVID financial impact,” Boyd said. “2020 brought us an unprecedented, historic challenge, but together, we did it."

