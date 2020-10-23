Advertisement

UT campuses called “safest place in TN” for young adults, according to Randy Boyd

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The safest place for someone 17 to 25 years old to be in Tennessee is on a UT campus.

That’s what President Randy Boyd told Board of Trustees members on Friday morning.

Nationwide pandemic concerns have spiraled to an all-time high, yet numbers on the system’s four campuses are quite low.

President Boyd said the number of cases has continued to decline system-wide, being some of the lowest they’ve seen in several weeks.

Safety measures have worked, according to Boyd.

The Board saw a daily dashboard and knew exactly where each campus stood.

Boyd also shared when Dr. Deborah Birx visited campus earlier this semester, she mentioned leaders were taking proper precautions and doing the right thing by keeping students on campus.

He displayed a line graph with Tennesseans aged 17-25 years old along with coronavirus numbers and showed a UT campus was the safest spot to be.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said there were 51 active cases among students on Friday.

“We certainly left that meeting today feeling terrific about the work of our chancellors, our faculty, our students, our campus workers," said John Compton, President of the UT Board of Trustees, "Everyone involved has really helped to create, within reason, the safest environment we can have across all of our campuses.”

Plowman anticipated numbers to go up again in the spring, but said the university is prepared.

Despite the pandemic, enrollment was up two percent across the UT system. Freshman retention and graduation rates were also up two percent across the UT system.

