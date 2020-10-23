Advertisement

UT net losses from the pandemic were $9M, officials say

COVID-19 impacted the Vols athletics and academics. UT has worked to keep revenue flowing.
Students walk at UT campus
Students walk at UT campus
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 impacted the Vols athletics and academics. UT has worked to keep revenue flowing.

President Randy Boyd shared the three primary sources of revenue for the school:

First was tuition and fees. Boyd said enrollment numbers were up even though tuition costs remained the same. Revenue from enrollment rose.

Funds also came from the state of Tennessee. The university got the same amount this year as it did last year.

Lastly research dollars rose 1.4%, according to Boyd.

That made all these key resources for revenue to remain the same or increase.

The Board of Trustees said earlier in the week, there was a loss of $147 million due to containing COVID-19 on campuses and UT athletics.

“So I want to be really clear about the $147 million that was reported, excluding the $40 million for athletics," explained Boyd, "This was money that was not captured revenue that was lost, but at the same time we have offsetting costs that we were able to reduce as well. So the net loss for the system excluding UT athletics was only $9 million dollars and we have the reserves to be able to cover for that.”

Leaders have not yet decided if tuition will increase next year.

