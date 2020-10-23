Advertisement

UT will not offer pass/no pass grading options for fall students

Officials said they will continue to be flexible and work with students amid the pandemic.
The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials say they will not offer a pass/no pass grading option for final grades during the fall 2020 semester.

According to officials, the decision was made because many graduate schools, especially medical schools, would not accept students who receive a pass /no pass grade in critical courses.

Pass/no pass grading could also put financial aid at risk for some students.

Officials said they will continue to be flexible and work with students amid the pandemic.

Officials made the announcement during a COVID-19 update Friday.

The most recent data shows the university reported eight new cases on October 22.

There are a total 57 active cases at the school. There have been 1,682 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee draws 19,000 applicants to be poll workers

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say presidential elections in Tennessee require about 17,000 poll officials statewide.

News

Best locations to experience the spirit of Halloween in the Great Smoky Mountains

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Halloween will look a little different for most this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

News

TSA discovers loaded handgun in passenger’s bag at Tenn. airport

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
It is unclear whether the passenger will face charges.

News

Baby found safe after being taken; Monroe, La. hospital releases statement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Segura
Police say 35-year-old Travis Hargrove left the hospital with the baby hidden in a backpack.

Latest News

News

Blount County Schools encouraging students to apply for Tennessee Promise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Blount County students are encouraged to apply now as applications for the class of 2021 are due on Nov. 2.

News

Kentucky State Police host virtual costume contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Kentucky State Police want to see your Halloween costume!

News

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

News

KPD releases photos of suspects accused in alleged shooting incident near UT campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
KPD released photos of three individuals believed to be involved in the incident.

News

’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign started Thursday, Oct. 1 for the start of breast cancer awareness month.

News

FBI searching for suspect in Oak Ridge Turnpike bank robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said a man in his 20s wearing a black knit cap, red face mask, black or dark gray hoodie and blue jeans passed a note to tellers stating it was a bank robbery and demanded money.