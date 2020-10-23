UT will not offer pass/no pass grading options for fall students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials say they will not offer a pass/no pass grading option for final grades during the fall 2020 semester.

According to officials, the decision was made because many graduate schools, especially medical schools, would not accept students who receive a pass /no pass grade in critical courses.

Pass/no pass grading could also put financial aid at risk for some students.

Officials said they will continue to be flexible and work with students amid the pandemic.

Officials made the announcement during a COVID-19 update Friday.

The most recent data shows the university reported eight new cases on October 22.

There are a total 57 active cases at the school. There have been 1,682 recoveries.

