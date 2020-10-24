7 plead guilty to dozens of burglaries across Tennessee, Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say seven people have pleaded guilty in a string of dozens of pharmacy burglaries in Tennessee and Ohio.

The U.S. attorney’s office said six of the seven defendants will serve between three years and six months to 15 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burglarize pharmacies.

A seventh person is awaiting sentencing.

The group broke into more than 90 businesses and pharmacies from February 2017 to December 2018.

They wore masks and gloves as they took various drugs from the pharmacies to re-sell. Pharmacies were burglarized in Columbus, Ohio, and the Tennessee cities of Brownsville and Memphis.

