Cargo fire on I-40 west closed near exit 407

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All lanes of I-40 west at exit 407 were shut down Saturday around 3 p.m. due to a vehicle fire.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area. Traffic was being diverted around the crash.

No information on possible injuries was immediately released.

Sevierville Police said the interstate was completely closed and drivers should expect long delays.

