Cooking with Yves Pons

Vol senior taking to the kitchen for charity
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - -Whether it’s playing basketball or playing the saxophone Vol Senior Yves Pons knows how to cook it up! No really! This guy can cook, something he says he really enjoys, “I enjoy doing it in my free time I’ve always loved to cook since I was a little kid helping out my mom.”

Yves is set to lead a virtual cooking class on Sunday at 5pm. Proceeds from the event which is asking for a $50 donation, will benefit Make-A-Wish of East Tenn. “Giving the kids hope, joy and making their dreams come true," says Pons.

Has head coach Rick Barnes eaten Pons' cooking? He says he has but, “What he likes and what I lark are a long way apart.”

IN response to that Pons adds, “French food is really different from American food. They might like it or they might really like it.”

Fans of UT basketball, Yves Pons and of course of cooking are signing up to support the cause. That includes Karen Kerr Meers and her husband Ron, who are Big Orange fans who can’t wait to get caught up in this French cuisine. Karen says, “Earlier in the spring Yves was involved with cooking crepes and that was fun to watch and to cook a French dish who is French and grew up immersed in the French culture and eating French cuisine is going to be too hard to pass up.”

With regards to where the donation money is headed Ron adds, “All we can do is get the word out and social media has helped us to that and it’s also a lifetime memory for that family when they take that trip or whatever they’re gonna do.”

SO what dish is Yves cooking up for this virtual class to benefit Make-A-Wish? He says it’ll be a classic French favorite, “I’m gonna do a French dish from the East of France called Tartiflette it’s specifically from mostly on the mountain.”

Won’t be long before we see Yves inside Thompson-Boling Arena, but first it’s on line with this Sunday’s event which you can still sign up for. We’ve got information on how to get involved in the wvlt app.

