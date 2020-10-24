Advertisement

Costco now selling COVID-19 self-test kits

The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.
(WOWT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Costco Wholesale is now selling Covid-19 self test kits, according to the company’s website.

The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.

The website lists the following features for the kit:

  • PCR tests are the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market
  • Emergency Use Act-Authorized at-home self-administered PCR saliva test
  • Non-redeemed coupon codes are only eligible for return within 30 days of purchase.
  • Get your shareable results in 24-72 hours from the time the lab receives your kit (contiguous U.S. only) online through the HIPAA-secure AZOVA app
  • Note: Before your kit will be shipped, you must complete a health assessment and request a lab order and redeem your coupon code with AZOVA for each person who is taking a test. The coupon code will be emailed to you after checkout. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit.
  • FSA Eligible Item

You can find instructions on how to take your test here.

