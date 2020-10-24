Costco now selling COVID-19 self-test kits
The covid-19 Saliva Test Kit is listed as being available only online at Costco for $129.99.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Costco Wholesale is now selling Covid-19 self test kits, according to the company’s website.
The website lists the following features for the kit:
- PCR tests are the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market
- Emergency Use Act-Authorized at-home self-administered PCR saliva test
- Non-redeemed coupon codes are only eligible for return within 30 days of purchase.
- Get your shareable results in 24-72 hours from the time the lab receives your kit (contiguous U.S. only) online through the HIPAA-secure AZOVA app
- Note: Before your kit will be shipped, you must complete a health assessment and request a lab order and redeem your coupon code with AZOVA for each person who is taking a test. The coupon code will be emailed to you after checkout. You will receive a coupon code to redeem on AZOVA.com/costcotest to receive your at-home test kit.
- FSA Eligible Item
You can find instructions on how to take your test here.
