First responders help Knoxville woman celebrate 100th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman celebrated a huge milestone Saturday, a century of life.

Barbara Sweeny turned 100 Saturday and some first responders helped her celebrate. Rural Metro Fire and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to her house in South Knox County to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mrs. Sweeny.

