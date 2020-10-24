First responders help Knoxville woman celebrate 100th birthday
Rural Metro Fire and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to her house in South Knox County to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mrs. Sweeny.
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman celebrated a huge milestone Saturday, a century of life.
Barbara Sweeny turned 100 Saturday and some first responders helped her celebrate. Rural Metro Fire and deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office went to her house in South Knox County to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mrs. Sweeny.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.