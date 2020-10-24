FULL SCOREBOARD: Oak Ridge edges Powell in thriller; Catholic pounces on undermanned West

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge took advantage of multiple Powell turnovers to jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter Friday night. The Panthers started slow - having not played a game in 15 days - but settled down moving forward.

Sophomore quarterback Jordyn Potts found fellow underclassman J.J. Foust on a screen to get the Panthes into the endzone for the first time and cut the Wildcat lead in half, 14-7.

Oak Ridge took a 21-7 lead into the locker room, but Powell battled back in the second half by keeping the ball on the ground. Junior running back Jarvis Stockton bounced an inside run to the short side of the field and got into the end zone to make it a one score ballgame, 28-21 Oak Ridge.

The Panthers went back to Stockton later on, pulling within a point after stretching the ball over the plane and into the end zone. Freshman kicker Jeremiah Belmares made the point after, but Oak Ridge was flagged for illegal procedure. That made Matt Lowe’s decision to go for two - and the win - an easy one, but Powell was flagged before the snap and was backed up further. Belmares came back out to kick the PAT, but missed the second time, pushing the kick wide right.

Oak Ridge recovered Powell’s onside kick attempt and iced the game on a long Kendall Jackson run that ended inside the ten yard line.

---

West’s contest with Fulton was cancelled earlier in the week after the Falcons shut down the program due to coronavirus concerns. As it turns out, West would reschedule and agreed to host Catholic despite missing a number of starters due to positive tests and contact tracing.

The Irish fought their way to a 21-0 halftime lead and kept the foot on the gas, handing West its first loss of the season, 35-7. The Rebels have never finished a season undefeated.

---

SCOREBOARD:

Central 27, South-Doyle 19

Alcoa 43, Gatlinburg-Pittman 0

Anderson Co. 43, East Hamilton 14

Bearden 49, Morristown West 20

CAK 48, Grace 21

Campbell Co. 34, Clinton 33

Claiborne 38, Cumberland Gap 0

Cleveland 45, William Blount 0

Coalfield 14, Oliver Springs 7

Farragut 42, Hardin Valley 7

Gibbs 55, Carter 16

Greenback 34, Midway 0

Greeneville 49, Grainger 14

Jellico 52, Cosby 6

King’s Academy 28, Chattanooga Grace 0

Kingston 7, Pigeon Forge 6

Halls 35, Sevier Co. 21

Lenoir City 15, Seymour 6

Maryville 21, McMinn Co. 2

Morristown East 42, Cocke Co. 7

Oak Ridge 28, Powell 27

Ooltewah 31, Heritage 22

Red Bank 45, McMinn Central 0

Rhea Co. 66, Karns 28

Science Hill 31, Dobyns Bennett 21

Sullivan Central 76, Union Co. 6

Sunbright 55, Wartburg 46

Sweetwater 36, Tellico Plains 32

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.