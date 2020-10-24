How to watch Tennessee take on Alabama at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee!

The Vols are set to face Alabama at home in Neyland Stadium, but if you weren’t able to snag one of the limited number of tickets to watch in person, there are still plenty of ways to watch.

Kick-off is set for 3:30. The game will air on WVLT. Fans can also watch virtually using the CBS All Access App.

There are new rules around tailgating on campus due to the pandemic, but Bojangles on Chapman Highway says they’re hosting a special game day event.

Learn more about the new tailgating rules here.

If you are heading to Neyland, make sure to review the new rules in place due to the pandemic.

