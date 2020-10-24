Advertisement

How to watch Tennessee take on Alabama at Neyland Stadium

It’s Football Time in Tennessee
(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s football time in Tennessee!

The Vols are set to face Alabama at home in Neyland Stadium, but if you weren’t able to snag one of the limited number of tickets to watch in person, there are still plenty of ways to watch.

Kick-off is set for 3:30. The game will air on WVLT. Fans can also watch virtually using the CBS All Access App.

There are new rules around tailgating on campus due to the pandemic, but Bojangles on Chapman Highway says they’re hosting a special game day event.

Learn more about the new tailgating rules here.

If you are heading to Neyland, make sure to review the new rules in place due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lamp Post Closing

Updated: 1 hours ago

WVLT

Scattered showers around today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’ll keep an opportunity for rain through Saturday afternoon, but showers become more spotty.

News

FULL SCOREBOARD: Oak Ridge edges Powell in thriller; Catholic pounces on undermanned West

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zack Rickens
Oak Ridge took advantage of multiple Powell turnovers to claim second place in the region and home field advantage in the postseason.

News

3rd person dies connected to coronavirus outbreak at NC church event

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
North Carolina health officials say a third person has died as the result of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a weeklong church event.

Latest News

News

7 plead guilty to dozens of burglaries across Tennessee, Ohio

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors say seven people have pleaded guilty in a string of dozens of pharmacy burglaries in Tennessee and Ohio.

News

“It was a big deal for them to beat us” former Vol recounts winning streak against Bama

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The last time the Vols won a game against the Tide was in 2006.

Forecast

Blue skies leaving, active pattern starting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
At least the rain is trending lighter for the Vols game, but we have soggy weather ahead

News

“It’s brought joy”: Georgia food writer opens porch restaurant for chipmunk

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
This chipmunk. The little guy has had a standing lunch reservation for months now.

News

Oakes Farm in Corryton serving up fall fun

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Halloween is creeping closer. If you haven’t gotten a taste of fall yet, Oakes Farms has plenty of pumpkins for you to pick.

News

UT net losses from the pandemic were $9M, officials say

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
COVID-19 impacted the Vols athletics and academics. UT has worked to keep revenue flowing.