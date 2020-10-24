“It was a big deal for them to beat us” former Vol recounts winning streak against Bama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols haven’t seen a win against the Crimson Tide since the early 2000′s, but the rivalry is still very real.

As UT prepares to take on Alabama at home on the Fourth Saturday in October, WVLT News caught up with a former Vol who played on one of the last teams to roll on the Tide, Sam Gerald Riggs Jr.

The former running back said he remembers what it feels like to win against Alabama. When Riggs Jr. played for the Vols, Tennessee won 10 of 12 games against Bama.

Riggs Jr., playing a key role in two of the wins over Alabama, said during his time, the Vols treated a victory over the Crimson Tide, just like any other win.

“Tennessee was a big deal, you know. It was a big deal for them to beat us. It was crazy for me as a player even though it was a rivalry game. Yes, it was a game that you measured yourself by when it was done. You were like ‘okay, great we beat Alabama’," Riggs Jr. told WVLT’s Sam Luther.

In 2005, Riggs Jr. was a pre-season, All American and a Heisman candidate, until his season was cut short due to a broken leg and torn ligaments in his last college football game ever, which was against Alabama.

The last time the Vols won a game against the Tide was in 2006.

Tennessee will take on Alabama Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

