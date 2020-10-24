Advertisement

Kentucky man shot dead after domestic dispute with juvenile

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police say a Morgan County man is dead after being shot by a juvenile.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that 41-year-old Randy Haney was killed Thursday during a physical altercation with Dolores Haney.

Police say an unnamed juvenile found a gun and shot Randy Haney with it.

He was transported to Appalachian Regional Healthcare by Morgan County EMS but died as a result of his injuries sometime later, police said.

State Troopers initially responded to the scene after reports of domestic violence.

It is unclear if the juvenile faces any charges or what his relationship with the other two individuals is.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

